GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Need an earworm to wrap up your week? A tour of ’80s stars is coming to Grand Rapids in August that will get you humming.

The RetroFutura Tour will be at the Van Andel Arena on August 1st. ┬áThe tour includes Men Without Hats, Howard Jones, Modern English, The English Beat, Paul Young and Katrina…formerly of Katrina and The Waves.

Tickets are not yet available.

But, here is the Safety Dance!