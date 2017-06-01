Vigil held for teacher missing for two weeks

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police are still looking for tips in finding a missing school teacher from Portage.

Theresa Lockhart has been missing for two weeks. Her car was found at a Park & Ride in Portage, a few miles from her home.

She was last seen the night of May 18. She worked out at a local fitness center around 5:00pm and returned home. Text messages between her and her family were posted later in the evening, but no one has heard from her from when she left her house around 10:00pm. On Saturday, May 20, her school district called police saying she hadn’t shown up for work.

Police say they have conducted multiple searches and found her car at the Park & Ride on Angling and Center Streets.

Her former parish, St. Mary Magdelen in Kentwood, is holding a vigil for her Thursday night at 5:30pm.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Lockhart, you should call 269-343-2100.