LAWTON, Mich -- Gabby Woznicki scored with just 6 second left in regulation as Kalamazoo Christian defeated Hackett Catholic Prep 1-0 in a division 4 girls soccer district semifinal game.

Just five minutes earlier Comet sophomore Emma Bertrand was carried off the field after falling awkwardly, her team embraced her following the win in an emotional scene.

K-Christian will take on host Lawton in Saturday's district championship game at noon.