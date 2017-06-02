× Crews banding baby peregrine falcons at Ottawa Co. power plant

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – Consumers Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources crews are out banding peregrine falcons Friday.

One hatchling left the nest a little too early and was being put back in the nest after getting a band.

The falcons are a threatened species in Michigan and they like to nest in power plant stacks and other tall structures. Consumers teams have built and maintained nesting boxes at the JHCampbell Generating Complex in West Olive for years.

Consumers Energy, DNR work to band Peregrine Falcon chick to help repopulate the species. Here's the hatchling that fell out of the nest! pic.twitter.com/DDnWLHLFpb — Brody Carter (@CarterFox17) June 2, 2017

We’ll have more from the banding efforts on later editions of FOX 17 News.