Crews banding baby peregrine falcons at Ottawa Co. power plant

Posted 11:50 AM, June 2, 2017, by and

Peregrine falcon hatchling that left the nest early.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – Consumers Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources crews are out banding peregrine falcons Friday.

One hatchling left the nest a little too early and was being put back in the nest after getting a band.

The falcons are a threatened species in Michigan and they like to nest in power plant stacks and other tall structures. Consumers teams have built and maintained nesting boxes at the JHCampbell Generating Complex in West Olive for years.

