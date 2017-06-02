Deputies recover guns, ammunition from man with previous felony conviction

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve recovered several guns and 15,000 rounds of ammunition from a Chippewa Township man.

Deputies say that the 66-year-old man is not allowed to have firearms because of a prior felony conviction. They say he is cooperating with investigators.

Deputies acted on a tip and found nine long guns, two pistols and about 15,000 rounds of ammunition, some of which was hidden behind panels and in “bunker-style” locations.

The Isabella County Prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible charges.