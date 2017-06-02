Friday Funnies: They`re salty from the sea
-
Wake up early for a light show in the sky thanks to NASA
-
Flooding concerns continue along area rivers
-
Belding chooses the Black Knight as new mascot for the school
-
Warm weekend with no rain expected Saturday, Sunday
-
ALDI Gluten Free products highlighted for Celiac Awareness Month
-
-
Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo fallout
-
‘I was terrified out of my mind’ — Local mother falls victim to ‘assassination’ prank
-
Saturday brings sunshine, warmer temperatures
-
Morning Buzz: 79th White Elephant Sale
-
Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium
-
-
Youth Summit: Recode leaves behind “scare tactics” & helps teens live above the influence
-
NYT: Trump tells Russians Comey was a ‘nut job’
-
U.S. keeps possible military action against North Korea ‘on the table’