× Griffins compete for Calder Cup, Van Andel Arena offers fans a variety of festivities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They already reigned in the Western Conference, now the Grand Rapids Griffins take on another rival in hopes of hoisting the Calder Cup victoriously.

Starting Friday Van Andel Arena will host a variety of promotional opportunities to celebrate the local hockey team as they take on the Syracuse Crunch this weekend.

Friday the festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. with a chance for fans to show their support by sinking a participant in a Crunch jersey in a dunk tank in front of the arena.

Prior to game one fans will enjoy the tunes of Drew Behringer, a local musician, and the Robert W. Clarke trophy presentation.

Fans can sip and munch on $2 beers and $2 hot dogs at all four cup games.

Ride the Rapids also getting on board. Just present your ticket to the bus driver receive free transportation to and from the game.

All the games begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale at griffinshockey.com/buytickets or at 800-585-3737.