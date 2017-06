Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins took on the Syracuse Crunch on Friday in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Griffins won 3-2 with a power play goal by Tomas Nosek with 13 seconds to go in regulation. They lead the series 1-0.

Puck drop for Game 2 is at 7pm at Van Andel Arena.