ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. – A man deputies say was “highly intoxicated” somehow avoided injuries after crashing into a tractor early Friday morning.

Isabella County deputies say the crash happened just before 3:00am on M-20 and Loomis Road.

Deputies say the driver, a 55-year-old man from Midland hit the tractor and discs. Investigators say the tractor was well-lit and properly marked.

The man was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges.