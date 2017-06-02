John Ball Zoo brings a Mexican Porcupine, talks about new exhibits, summer events and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who haven't been to John Ball Zoo in a while, summer is the perfect time to go with all the new exhibits and events they've added to their calendar.

They have new exhibits with a new baby howler money, seahorses, and a fantastic bird show.

John Ball Zoo will also be hosting Rendezoo on June 9, their largest fundraising event of the year. The casual outdoor party will feature food, entertainment, and an auction.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at jbzoo.org/rendezoo.

For more information on animals and events at John Ball Zoo, visit their website and social media pages.