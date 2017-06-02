Madcap Coffee opens third location in Grand Rapids

Posted 9:50 AM, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:12AM, June 2, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Madcap coffee is opening up a new shop today in Grand Rapids.

This marks their 3rd location and its attached to their roastery and training lab.

They offer a variety of coffee and teas including several on a nitro tap making them extra smooth.

Belgium waffles are also being served up at this location only and they are made with a homemade dough instead of a traditional batter making them extra sweet.

It located right on Fulton between Fuller and Diamond and employees say they're excited to be in the neighborhood.

 

