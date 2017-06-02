× Man arrested, suspected of arson in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been arrested in connection with an apartment fire last weekend in Muskegon Heights.

Police say the person-of-interest was arrested this week on an unrelated charge and then was questioned about the fire that injured a woman and a child on Sunday.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says that the man had been dating the woman who was injured in the fire. He says that the fire allegedly was a domestic situation that escalated.

The man’s name has not yet been released, pending formal charges from the Muskegon County Prosecutor.