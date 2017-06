MUSKEGON, Mich. – The city of Muskegon is trying something new to grow its downtown area.

With a number of empty lots downtown, the city is offering small businesses a chance to get a jump start using 14 small pop-up shops.

The shops are housed inside of portable sheds, giving businesses the chance to test out the market without making a huge investment.

The shops will be downtown throughout the summer, open on the same days as the Farmer’s Market.