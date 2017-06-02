Scientists seek protections for cherries from invasive pest

Posted 6:08 AM, June 2, 2017, by

A cherry tree is pictured at the jardin des deux rives on a sunny day in Strasbourg on March 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SEBASTIEN BOZON (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University scientists have received $300,000 in grants to research protections for the state’s cherries from an invasive fruit fly.

The funding will support efforts to fight spotted wing drosophila, which industry surveys say ruined 21 percent of Michigan’s cherry crop in 2016.

Half the money is coming from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a nonprofit established under the 2014 federal farm bill.

Michigan State, the Michigan Cherry Committee and the Michigan State Horticulture Society are matching the foundation’s grant.

Michigan produces two-thirds of the nation’s supply of tart cherries, or more than 200 million pounds.

Growers are taking costly measures to protect their crops from the pest.

Scientists will study pesticide application techniques, develop maps for sharing data on outbreaks and step up outreach to farmers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s