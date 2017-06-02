× Snow leopard at John Ball Zoo dies after battle with cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The John Ball Zoo announced Friday morning that one of their longtime animals has died.

Mi-Shan, the snow leopard, has died. According to the zoo, Mi-Shan was 18 years old and had been being treated for cancer for the last year. The zoo says that snow leopards generally live for 14-15 years. Staff says that the cancer affecting Mi-Shan had become more aggressive in the recent week and the veterinary and zoo animal team made the decision to humanely euthanize her.

Mi-Shan came to John Ball Zoo from the Sacramento Zoo in June 2002 and has been in Grand Rapids for 15 years. Mi-Shan gave birth to a female cub in 2003, Krashniya, which now lives at the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo says Mi-Shan was part of the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan which is a cooperative breeding and population management program coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.