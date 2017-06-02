WMU brings in goats to clear out weeds for the summer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan University has hired a group of new landscapers this summer – goats.

The first of two “goat work crews” got to work Friday morning at the Sindecuse Health Center. Munchers on Hooves of Coldwater is providing the animals to WMU.

The school used the group last year as part of a pilot project as an “environmentally-friendly land management tool.” The goats chewed through nearly a half acre of unwanted vegetation.

So this year, the school got more goats. They will be eating up to 15 acres of weeds and invasive species by the time fall classes begin.

 

