× 3rd annual Ride for Veterans in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The West Michigan community coming together Saturday to show support for our veterans during the 3rd annual American Legion Riders Veteran’s Run.

If you want to take part, drivers are asked to pay $20 and passengers pay $10.

The ride, which is open to everyone, is in memory of Doug DeRidder.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and kickstands go up about 11:30 a.m.

There will also be a 50 / 50 raffle and a silent auction.