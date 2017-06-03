Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash, 1 still in critical condition

Posted 8:03 AM, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, June 3, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a man is dead and another in critical condition following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. Saturday on 28th Street SW east of Burlingame Avenue SW.

Police say two motorcycles were traveling at a high-rate of speed when a vehicle pulled out of a driveway and was struck by one of the motorcycles.

The motorcycle rider, now identified as 28-year-old Jason Bush of Wyoming, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was hit, 67-year-old Ricardo Trevino of Wyoming, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The second motorcycle driver stopped briefly at the scene and then left without identifying but has since contacted police to give a statement.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

