Car drives through Grand Rapids business, no serious injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a car ended up driving through the front of the Black Heron Restaurant and Bar.

It happened early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. on Bridge Street. At least one of the windows of the business were knocked out but the building doesn’t appear to have any structural damage.

Police say there were three people inside the car but only one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is not yet clear if alcohol played a role.