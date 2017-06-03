Car drives through Grand Rapids business, no serious injuries

Posted 5:09 AM, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18AM, June 3, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a car ended up driving through the front of the Black Heron Restaurant and Bar.

It happened early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. on Bridge Street. At least one of the windows of the business were knocked out but the building doesn’t appear to have any structural damage.

Police say there were three people inside the car but only one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is not yet clear if alcohol played a role.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s