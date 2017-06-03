Missing teacher’s husband: “I feel like I’m being victimized”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — Friday afternoon the Portage police department named Christoper Lockhart as the person of interest in the case regarding his missing wife Theresa. They said it he was been “uncooperative” in the investigation, not answering questions and giving them information when requested.

Friday night, Lockhart gave his side of the story.

“For police to say I’m a person of interest, there’s nothing,” said Lockhart over the phone Friday night.

He declined both an on-camera interview and one recorded over the phone. However he spoke at length about the situation and what happened the last time he saw her.

“I feel like I’m being victimized,” said Lockhart.

He told FOX 17 that he’d been hesitant to speak about Theresa and what happened because he was thinking of her privacy. He said she suffered from anxiety and was having trouble at the school where she teaches Spanish in Schoolcraft. She even wrote up a letter of resignation.

The night she disappeared, on May 18, he said she mentioned to him that she needed to get help. He then went to bed and when he awoke, he said he couldn’t find her anywhere in the house. He hesitated in contacting police because she's run away from home before. About 2-3 years ago, she left home without a word and checked into Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Lockhart about her disappearance.

Since then he said police have been at his door asking him questions. When they found her vehicle at the Park-n-Ride and they returned it to him, he thought he wasn’t needed anymore in the investigation. When word spread that he was a person of interest, he said people have been driving by his home slowly. He all-around feels he’s being maligned.

“It’s been two weeks,”said Lockhart. “I’m really really worried about my wife.”