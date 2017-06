Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Love fish? Love Beef? Why choose?! Grill 111 in downtown Rockford is spicing up their menu for the summer season with a surf and turf option that’s a bit of a twist on the old classic.

Come to 111 Courtland Street and try their massive rib eye and soft shell crab combo.

Much of the ingredients are local, including the asparagus that accompanies the dish.

Chef Chad joins the FOX 17 Morning Show to cook up some flavor. Check out the video for more details.