Woman critically injured after allegedly falling out of moving van

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Detectives are investigating after a woman allegedly fell out of a moving van leaving her in “very critical condition”.

The incident reportedly happened Friday in the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a white Chevrolet Venture van was westbound on East Michigan Avenue when the female fell out but the driver continued driving.

The vehicle was later located by Battle Creek Police.

The woman, now identified as Jodi Thompson, 41, of Battle Creek, was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where she was last listed in very critical condition.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Please contacted Emmett Township Dept. of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888

 

