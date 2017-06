Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- The Division 2 Track and Field Finals were on Saturday in Zeeland.

For the girls, Holland Christian Junior Kayla Windemuller successfully defended her 1600 and 3200 state titles and South Christian's Mariel Burxvoort won the 300 meter hurdles and 100 meter hurdles.

And for the boys, in the 4 by 1 Godwin Heights won two relays and Zeeland East brought home the team state title in front of their home crowd.