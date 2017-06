Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Division 2 girls tennis state finals were at Hope College on Saturday.

East Grand Rapids Sophomore Sloan Teske capped an undefeated season by winning the number one singles and Hannah Stuursma won the number two singles for the Pioneers. EGR took four of the eight flights and won the team state championship with 31 points.

Forest Hills Northern was state runner up with 28 points.