Griffins Win Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals in Double OT

Posted 12:48 AM, June 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins took the 2-0 series lead on Saturday over the Syracuse Crunch after a Ben Street goal in double overtime to win 6-5.

They head to Syracuse this week for Games 3, 4, and 5. If necessary, the Griffins will return home for Games 6 and 7.

