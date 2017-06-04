Longtime customer doesn’t die alone thanks to pizza shop employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. – Members of the Hungry Howie’s in Holland recently made quite the delivery for a long time customer.

Adrian Van Nieuwland loved his pizza, and for years he made his usual order, a medium three cheeser pleaser with butter cheese crust.

"He had one order and that was his order every time. When it popped up on the screen you knew Adrian ordered,” said Assistant General Manager Amanda Ortiz.

But towards the end of May, the crew at Hungry Howie’s noticed Adrian stopped calling.

“I tried to call him,” said Ortiz. “It said his phone number had been disconnected.”

After not getting in touch with Van Nieuwland on the phone, employees went to his home to check on him.

"They went to his house to check on him and found him laying on the floor. And they weren’t sure how long he’d been down there," said Hungry Howie's driver Gabbe Raqib.

Employees say Van Nieuwland had been on the floor for days, unable to get up. They also say his cellphone was dead.

Van Nieuwland was taken to the hospital, where the Hungry Howie's employees visited him.

"We went the night he went to the hospital, we went there a few hours after he got admitted,” said Ortiz. "He seemed to be doing great. We joked around. I gave him the gift card and said 'you’re probably hungry.'"

It wasn’t long after that Van Nieuwland passed away in the hospital.

“From my understanding he had grown some infection in his stomach and chose not to have surgery,” said Raqib. "He ended up going into a coma and got taken off life support."

Employees say while they're sad for the loss, they're happy their longtime customer and friend didn't pass away alone.

“It’s tragic and my heart breaks for him. But if anything I’m just happy that we stopped him from dying alone, on the floor of his house,” said Raqib

"It’s more than pizza to us because our customers are our family. That’s our family," said Ortiz.