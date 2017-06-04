× Search underway for 2 armed home invasion, robbery suspects

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. — Battle Creek Police are searching for two suspects they say forced their way inside a home early Sunday and robbed two people at gunpoint.

It happened in the 200 block of Oak Lawn Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police describe the suspects as a white woman and a black man approximately 6’0, 200 lbs. with a dollar sign tattoo between his eyes and a tear drop tattoo near his left eye.

Officers believe the female suspect knew the victims and charges are being sought by police.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in an older style burgundy minivan with a broken rear passenger window that was covered with plastic.

They also say the van the two fled the scene in should have significant damage to it’s front driver side.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888