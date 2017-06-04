Search underway for 2 armed home invasion, robbery suspects

Posted 4:07 AM, June 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09AM, June 4, 2017
crime_gun

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. — Battle Creek Police are searching for two suspects they say forced their way inside a home early Sunday and robbed two people at gunpoint.

It happened in the 200 block of Oak Lawn Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police describe the suspects as a white woman and a black man approximately 6’0, 200 lbs. with a dollar sign tattoo between his eyes and a tear drop tattoo near his left eye.

Officers believe the female suspect knew the victims and charges are being sought by police.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in an older style burgundy minivan with a broken rear passenger window that was covered with plastic.

They also say the van the two fled the scene in should have significant damage to it’s front driver side.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Battle Creek Police Department or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s