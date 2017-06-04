Upton’s homer gives Tigers 7-4 win over White Sox

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 3: Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a win over the Chicago White Sox with John Hicks #55 on June 3, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 10-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Upton hit a game-ending, three-run homer, and the Detroit Tigers overcame Justin Verlander’s groin injury to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Nicholas Castellanos was hit by a pitch from David Robertson (3-2) leading off the Detroit ninth. Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez then misplayed a potential double-play ball and was only able to get Miguel Cabrera at first.

J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to get to Upton, who drove a 1-2 curveball over the wall in left for his 11th homer.

Martinez also connected for the Tigers, who have won four straight and five of six to move back to .500 at 28-28. Justin Wilson (3-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.

Todd Frazier led off the third with his eighth homer, lifting the White Sox to a 2-0 lead. Sanchez then walked on four pitches before Verlander departed with right groin tightness.

Verlander also was visited by a trainer in the second, but he stayed in and struck out Avisail Garcia with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Tigers said he was removed for precautionary reasons.

Martinez hit a solo shot in the fourth for his 10th homer, and the Tigers added three more in the sixth.

John Hicks tied the game with an RBI double, and then stole third as Frazier charged a fake bunt attempt. Hicks scored when Alex Presley’s grounder went off Sanchez’s glove for an error, and Jose Iglesias made it 4-2 when he drove in Andrew Romine with a fielder’s choice.

Warwick Saupold pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Verlander, but Alex Wilson blew the advantage in the eighth.

Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith hit consecutive RBI doubles, tying it at 4. Leury Garcia singled off Daniel Stumpf to put runners on the corners with one out, but Shane Greene retired the next two batters.

 

