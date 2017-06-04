West Michigan part of National Healthcare ‘Die-In’ today
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Activists across the country are holding a day of so-called ‘Die-Ins’ on Sunday, June 4, to protest the Republican’s American Health Care Act of 2017 which, according to the latest CBO report, would strip 14 million Americans of health insurance in 2018.
Protests in West Michigan will take place in Grand Haven’s Bi-Centennial Park on S. Harbor Drive between Clinton and Franklin from 2-4 p.m. Invited speakers include Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District and Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters.
A protest is also planned in Kalamazoo.
‘Die-Ins’ are currently planned for New York City; Santa Rosa, Calif., New Haven, Conn., Honolulu, Boston and Northampton, Mass.
The demonstrations are organized by grassroots groups, including #GetOrganizedBK, Action Together Connecticut, Essex Rising, Forward Kenosha and Take Back Health USA.
2 comments
steve
Ho-Hum. Yawn. Another week. Another lame, meaningless “protest” against Trump. What’ll it be next week?