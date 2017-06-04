West Michigan part of National Healthcare ‘Die-In’ today

Protests in West Michigan will take place in Grand Haven’s Bi-Centennial Park on S. Harbor Drive between Clinton and Franklin from 2-4 p.m. Invited speakers include Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District and Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters.

A protest is also planned in Kalamazoo.

‘Die-Ins’ are currently planned for New York City; Santa Rosa, Calif., New Haven, Conn., Honolulu, Boston and Northampton, Mass.

The demonstrations are organized by grassroots groups, including #GetOrganizedBK, Action Together Connecticut, Essex Rising, Forward Kenosha and Take Back Health USA.