Apple's Macs are getting into virtual reality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Virtual reality is coming to Apple’s Mac computers.

New iMacs are getting brighter displays and graphics capabilities. Apple says that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality experiences.

Apple is late on VR. Samsung and Google already have VR systems centered on their smartphones. Apple executives demonstrated the use of Macs to produce VR experiences, though they didn’t immediately talk about making a headset to view them.

VR has often been described as the next big thing, though so far, the interest appears more among content developers and hardware makers than with everyday users.

The new iMacs start at about $1,300. Apple also updated its MacBook laptops with faster processors. These new Macs start shipping Monday.

Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro for power users at its annual conference for software programmers Monday. It will come in December starting at about $5,000.

The announcements follow complaints that Apple has let its Mac computers languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.