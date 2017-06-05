Award-winning documentary, ‘SHELTER’, raising awareness of youth homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award-winning documentary, "SHELTER," is set to play to Grand Rapids audiences on Wednesday, June 14.

"SHELTER" was created by award-winning Renaud Brothers and executive producer Michael K. Williams, telling the stories of homeless youth as they seek help at the Covenant House in New Orleans.

The one-time screening is sponsored by Covenant House Michigan Grand Rapids (CHM-GR), a local champion for homeless youth.

Tickets for the show are sold out, but those interested can watch the trailer here.

For more information, please contact Karen Kirchenbauer at (616) 776-3511, or kirchenbauer@seyferthpr.com.