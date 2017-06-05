Celebrate Cancer Survivors Day on June 7 with Spectrum Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to cancer, there is a team of people who are there through the treatment journey. Having those involved makes the impact of reaching survivorship that much smoother.

Julie Sachau, Nurse Navigator and Lindsay Syswerda, event coordinator, discuss the journey to survivorship and the annual Cancer Survivors Celebration.

An oncology nurse navigator is a professional registered nurse with oncology-specific clinical knowledge who offers individual assistance to patients, families and caregivers.

Having a nurse navigator cuts down on repeat office visits and duplication of services. They work directly with patients through each phase of their care, and ensures tests and appointments were completed in a timely manner

Once patients reach survivorship, nurses and patients can celebrate Cancer Survivor Day together! It's an annual celebration for cancer survivors, their friends and family.

Cancer Survivors Day will take place on Wednesday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. There will be information about treatment and after-care, as well as live music, games food, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623).