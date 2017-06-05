× Former Allegan fire chief pleads guilty to making child porn

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The former fire chief in Allegan plead guilty to child porn charges.

The Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office says Matthew Gillies entered guilty pleas for manufacturing child sexually abusive material and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13.

Gillies was initially also charged with 2 counts of using a computer to commit a crime and possessing child porn, but those will be dismissed at this sentencing.

According to court documents, investigators were being notified of several Flickr photo accounts believed to have been created by Gillies under multiple names. The accounts had child porn on them, and were traced back to IP addresses on computers in Gillies’ home and at the fire station.

Gillies was suspended from the Allegan Fire District in October.

His bond was revoked until his sentencing July 31.