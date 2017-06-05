Make buying and selling homes easy with Crossbid.com

Posted 11:08 AM, June 5, 2017, by

For the past couple of years, the housing market in West Michigan has been huge, but that doesn't mean buying or selling a home has to be an intimidating process.

With Crossbid.com, customers can list and sell their own home without a real estate agent.

If customers are in the market of buying, Crossbid takes away the guessing game of what types of offers are on the house. Crossbid allows all interested buyers look at all competing bids.

Leigh Ann talked with Klynt Marcusse, owner of Marcusse Construction, to share his success with selling homes on Crossbid.

To buy or sell a home, visit Crossbid.com and click on the "Real Estate" tab.

