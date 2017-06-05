× Michigan woman gets at least 15 years in her baby’s death

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 4-month-old daughter has offered an apology before being sentenced.

Kayla Robin Coon of Owosso told a Shiawassee County courtroom that she’s “had nothing to think about except that my daughter Aria’s death really was my fault.” The Argus-Press of Owosso reports a judge sentenced her Friday to 15-22½ years in prison.

Owosso officers called to a home Aug. 18 found Aria Miller dead on the floor. Authorities say the child was severely malnourished and underweight, weighing 6 pounds — 2 pounds less than at birth. An autopsy listed the cause of death as neglect.

Coon also apologized for “not being the mother she needed.” She earlier entered the pleas to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.