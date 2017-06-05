Motorcycle ride benefiting brothers with cancer

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich — The hashtag #Rickerstrong can be seen throughout the cities of Rockford and Cedar Springs. Two brothers have been battling cancer side by side and love motor sports, so hosting a benefit that starts with a motorcycle and ends with a car show and silent auction is very fitting for the family.

The RickerStrong Run Razor motorcycle ride is June 10th, starting from Tribes Church in Rockford at 6070 Kuttshill Drive in Rockford. Registration is from 8:00am to 10:00am and the ride begins at 10:30am. The ride ends at Kent City Lounge which will include a 50/50 Raffle for a 65″ Samsung TV, car show and silent auction. The public is welcome from 3pm-6pm.