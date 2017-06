(Fox News) – A shooting in Orlando left multiple people dead Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened near Forsyth Road in Orange County, near Full Sail University, sometime before 9 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a shooting in the area and the scene has been “stabilized.”

The shooting comes a week before the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, also in Orlando, where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic extremist.