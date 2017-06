MUSKEGON TWP., Mich. — Police responded to an accident where the driver was thrown from his vehicle on US-31 in Muskegon Township early Monday morning.

According to police, the man was driving north on U.S. 31 near mile marker 118 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the median.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.