Prosecutor: Charges coming against 3 MSU football players for sexual assault

Posted 4:58 PM, June 5, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – The Ingham County Prosecutor says that she has decided to authorize sexual assault charges against three Michigan State University football players for an alleged assault in January.

Carol Siemon made the announcement Monday. The warrants were requested by the Michigan State Police.  The charges allege that the three suspects sexually assaulted a woman in an East Lansing apartment on campus on January 16.

The three players were cut from the football team. They have not yet been named as the charges have not been formalized.

Siemon also says that she reviewed potential charges against a former MSU football employee and is not pressing charges against that person.

