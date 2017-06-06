Live – Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos testifying before Senate Appropriations Committee

3 Michigan State players charged in campus sexual assault case

Posted 10:38 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:43AM, June 6, 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan State football players have been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January.

Arrests warrants signed Tuesday by an Ingham County judge name Donnie Corley, Demetric Vance and Josh King. It was not clear when they would be arraigned.

Corley and Vance face third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Coach Mark Dantonio says all three players have been dismissed from the football program.

Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s