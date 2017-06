× GRPD investigating possible shooting on the city’s SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have responded to a possible shooting on the city’s southeast side.

The call came in around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the area of Eastern and Ballard on reports of shots fired and a man down.

Authorities  have set up a perimeter around a home in that area as they continue their investigation.