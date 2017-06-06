× Heat on the way for West Michigan

West Michigan – Temperatures will stay around average the next few days, before a significant warm-up by the weekend.

Our only chance of rain for the next 7 days arrives Thursday night into Friday. The chances are not that great, and many areas could see dry weather for the entire day.

Dry weather returns for the weekend and into the early part of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 from Sunday through Tuesday, with lows in the mid-upper 60s.