Live – Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos testifying before Senate Appropriations Committee

Long-time customers share positive experience with West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning

Posted 11:14 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, June 6, 2017

When it comes to buying something or getting a system repaired, most people like to ask friends and family for recommendations. Getting to hear firsthand from people who have already tried a product or service can carry a lot of influence, especially when it comes down to buying a new heating and cooling system.

West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning has built a business on referrals and testimonials, making them one of the most recommended businesses to install heating and cooling units like the Lennox system in homes across West Michigan.

Joe and Debbie, long time customers of West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning, share their positive experience with the business and talk about how much they love their Lennox system.

West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning is located at 3640 Highland Drive in Hudsonville. For more information on their services or to schedule an appointment, call (616)-669-3961.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s