First-ever Asian Festival showcasing different cultures, food, music and more

There's a brand new festival in Grand Rapids embracing the rich traditions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans this Saturday.

The Asian Festival will feature different cultures, food, arts, music and more from all over Asia.

There will also be performances by lion dancers, Taiko Drums, cultural dancers, singers, and a DJ.

There will also be a martial arts demonstration by Master Lee's School of Tai Chi Praying Mantis Kung Fu and Tai Chi Jeung, who showed Todd some moves from traditional Chinese Martial Arts.

The Grand Rapids Asian Festival is happening at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit grasianfestival.com or follow them on Facebook.