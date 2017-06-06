New road work: I-196 ramps closed and patch crews back up US-131

Posted 9:39 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40AM, June 6, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Some ramps have closed  in the latest development during this summer's road construction season.

US-131 in Grand Rapids

  • Patch crews active on northbound US-131 from 28th Street.
  • Expect backups between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

I-196 at Ottawa Avenue

  • Ramps closed from eastbound and westbound I-196 until June 21.
  • Construction will continue into September.
  • Detour for EB and WB: Exit at College Avenue.

84th Street over US-131

  • Lane closures on 84th Street over the freeway until June 23.
    • No left turns to and from the ramps during this period.
  • Construction continues until August 4.
  • Lane closures on US-131 only at night at possible.

 

 

