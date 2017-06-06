New road work: I-196 ramps closed and patch crews back up US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Some ramps have closed in the latest development during this summer's road construction season.
US-131 in Grand Rapids
- Patch crews active on northbound US-131 from 28th Street.
- Expect backups between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
I-196 at Ottawa Avenue
- Ramps closed from eastbound and westbound I-196 until June 21.
- Construction will continue into September.
- Detour for EB and WB: Exit at College Avenue.
84th Street over US-131
- Lane closures on 84th Street over the freeway until June 23.
- No left turns to and from the ramps during this period.
- Construction continues until August 4.
- Lane closures on US-131 only at night at possible.