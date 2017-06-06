Organizing tips and tricks taught through The Academy at Samaritas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For some, staying organized is next to impossible. However thanks to Samaritas Senior Living and The Academy, there's no more need to live in a messy lifestyle.

Kate Wert, owner of Clean Slate by Kate, came to the studio to share some tips and tricks on how to organize clothes, which is one of the many organization hacks she teaches at her class at The Academy.

The Academy is a way for Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids to give back to the community and invite the community to grow in relationship with their residents.

"Contain Yourself- Learn to Organize Your Life" will have two classes available. On July 12 Wert will teach tips on how to reclaim the home with organizing tips and tricks, while on July 19 they'll dissect Marie Kondo's principles and put them to practice.

Both classes will take place at Samaritas Senior Living's Terraces Classroom in Grand Rapids at 4 p.m.

For a full list of classes available and information on The Academy, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.