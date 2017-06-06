Rockford boys lacrosse set to play 14-time defending state champion Brother Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford boys lacrosse boys lacrosse team knows it can be competitive with Birmingham Brother Rice, the Rams lost to the Warriors by 2 in a scrimmage earlier this year. Wednesday Rockford and Brother Rice will meet in a division 1 state semifinal at Lansing Catholic High School and this time the Rams want to be more than just competitive.

"Brother Rice is obviously one of the best teams in the state and they always have been" Rockford junior defender Cole Scheffler said. "We've been scouting them a lot, hoping to be very prepared and I think that this is, nothing against them, but I think this is the year that someone can take them down."

Brother Rice has won 14 consecutive state championships including all 12 that have been sponsored by the Michigan High School Association.