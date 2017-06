ZEELAND, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a serious rollover crash in Ottawa County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:22 p.m. at Business I-196 and State Street in Zeeland.

Two people were injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Officials at the scene say the vehicle that rolled over caught on fire and had to be extinguished.

Westbound 196 is closed in the area.

This is a developing story