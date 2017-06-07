Adult Day Care services available at SarahCare

Posted 12:00 PM, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, June 7, 2017

Chilrden aren't the only ones who need a day care center, sometimes adults need supervision that family members or friends just can't provide.

SarahCare Adult Day Care Centers provide the care that adults and seniors need to enjoy themselves.

Executive Director Kendra Schumaker explains the kind of people they help, and how they do it.

SarahCare provides meals, activities, and care for seniors of varying levels of activity and wellness. With an elite staff, they provide quality care so their visitors feel right at home.

SarahCare has locations in Wyoming and Grand Rapids. To make a referral for either center, call (616)-428-4003.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s