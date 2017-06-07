Adult Day Care services available at SarahCare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilrden aren't the only ones who need a day care center, sometimes adults need supervision that family members or friends just can't provide.

SarahCare Adult Day Care Centers provide the care that adults and seniors need to enjoy themselves.

Executive Director Kendra Schumaker explains the kind of people they help, and how they do it.

SarahCare provides meals, activities, and care for seniors of varying levels of activity and wellness. With an elite staff, they provide quality care so their visitors feel right at home.

SarahCare has locations in Wyoming and Grand Rapids. To make a referral for either center, call (616)-428-4003.