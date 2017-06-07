Caught on Camera: Accused killer could face another felony for jail cell tirade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Joshua Salyers, accused of killing his girlfriend Barbie Dailey in September of 2016, could see an additional felony land on his record for something he did in the confines of his jail cell.

In footage from April that FOX17 obtained from the Muskegon County Jail, Salyers can be seen ripping a security camera in his cell off the wall it’s mounted on.

On the phone with FOX17 today, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat said that destruction of police property is a four year felony. If convicted on that charge, that time would be added on to any jail time Salyers receives pending his open murder trial.

As to why Salyers did it, Maat addressed that too:

“At the time we present the evidence in court I think the reasons for his intentional destruction of this property will become clear,” Maat said.

Salyers is set to be in court again to begin his murder trial on September 19th.